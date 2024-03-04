Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

RSI stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 2,289,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,395,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after acquiring an additional 195,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after acquiring an additional 365,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,853,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 204,659 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

