Ryerson Holding Co. (RYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Ryerson has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RYI stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. Ryerson had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.