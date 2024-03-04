Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Sabre Gold Mines Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS SGLDF opened at $0.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.26. Sabre Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.17.
About Sabre Gold Mines
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sabre Gold Mines
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.