Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS SGLDF opened at $0.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.26. Sabre Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

Get Sabre Gold Mines alerts:

About Sabre Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.