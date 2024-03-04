Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Saia by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,763,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,904,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.89.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $579.56 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $588.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $489.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile



Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

