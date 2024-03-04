Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

