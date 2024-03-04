Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Position Reduced by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sanofi by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 5.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sanofi by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Down 1.2 %

Sanofi stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNY

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.