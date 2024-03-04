SAP (NYSE:SAP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

NYSE SAP opened at $188.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. SAP has a 1 year low of $113.00 and a 1 year high of $189.83.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 121.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

