Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,558,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 1,203,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.6 days.

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $20.39 on Monday. Saputo has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

