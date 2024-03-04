Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,558,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 1,203,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.6 days.
Saputo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $20.39 on Monday. Saputo has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44.
Saputo Company Profile
