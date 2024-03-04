Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SOAGY opened at $76.96 on Monday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $88.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.80.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
