Scholar Rock (SRRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th.
Scholar Rock Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $15.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $39,538.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $45,384.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,303 shares of company stock worth $769,490. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SRRK
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Scholar Rock
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- Stock Average Calculator
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.