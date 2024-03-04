Scholar Rock (SRRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $15.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.

In related news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $39,538.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $45,384.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,303 shares of company stock worth $769,490. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 279.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 716.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

