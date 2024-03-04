Scholar Rock (SRRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $15.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $45,384.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Scholar Rock by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

