Scotiabank Cuts Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$27.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$32.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parex Resources

Parex Resources Trading Down 6.4 %

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$20.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$20.21 and a 1-year high of C$30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,750.00. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Parex Resources

(Get Free Report)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.