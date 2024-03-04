Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $97.16 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $98.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,758. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STX

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.