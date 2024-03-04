Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,819 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $97.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $98.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

