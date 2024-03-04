SelectQuote, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SelectQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $405.44 million during the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 4.33%.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $2.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $339.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.69. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

