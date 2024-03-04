Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 13.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,511,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 393,555 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 52.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

SVC stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Articles

