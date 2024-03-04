Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,881,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after buying an additional 480,481 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,715,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 292,351 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 300,115 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of CYH opened at $2.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.53.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

