Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 291,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $206,461.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,321.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,117 shares of company stock valued at $748,647 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ VIR opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

