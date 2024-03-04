Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTOS. TheStreet upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Down 1.6 %

CTOS opened at $6.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

