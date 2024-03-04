Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 30.8% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,937,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,803,000 after buying an additional 2,106,622 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 250.0% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth about $7,730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,387,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 651,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The Beauty Health Company has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

SKIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beauty Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Beauty Health from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Beauty Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

