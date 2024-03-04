Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 12,629 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 125.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,055 shares in the company, valued at $278,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $14.28 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.48.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 99.38%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

