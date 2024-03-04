Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 15,431 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,950,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,276,000 after acquiring an additional 611,853 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,532,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,780,000 after acquiring an additional 209,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COTY. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Coty’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

