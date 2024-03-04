Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 1,055,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 517.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 910.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 984,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 144.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 845,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
MacroGenics Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 2.12. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics
In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,636 shares of company stock valued at $827,498. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
