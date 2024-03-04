Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $234,969.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,319 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,101 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $63.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $63.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

