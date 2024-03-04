Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 14,171 Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Lou Kelley sold 33,500 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $251,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRA

Vera Bradley Stock Up 0.1 %

VRA stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $114.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.10 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.