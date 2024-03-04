Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 15,687 Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 268.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 34,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.60 on Monday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

In other news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,490.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $1,562,681.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $70,196.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,490.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

