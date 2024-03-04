Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 17,623 Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agiliti by 3,037.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,202 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after buying an additional 500,541 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,660,000 after buying an additional 418,945 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,673,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,613,000 after buying an additional 401,754 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 63.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 322,298 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $219,086.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,981,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,755,437.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,674 shares of company stock worth $619,779. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Stock Performance

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -123.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

