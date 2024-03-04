Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 47,496 VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,496 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGY. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,034,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGY

VAALCO Energy Profile

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.