Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 59,151 Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth $983,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 11.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 14.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COOK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.76.

Traeger Price Performance

Shares of COOK stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Traeger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

