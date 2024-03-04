Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $241.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.36. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.99 and a 12 month high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.