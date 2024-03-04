Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,570,667. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Trading Up 1.3 %

Gartner stock opened at $471.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $453.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $471.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

