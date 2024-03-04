Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $181,000 Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 285.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 63,325 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,721,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 27.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 280,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 60,776 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,468,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VIRT. StockNews.com lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $18.57 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

