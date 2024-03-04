Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,607 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,061,000 after buying an additional 319,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,526,000 after acquiring an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,493,000 after acquiring an additional 344,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,118,000 after purchasing an additional 126,103 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $345,576.96. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 18,153 shares in the company, valued at $821,967.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $101,182.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $1,589,047. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

