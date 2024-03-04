Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,481 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORI

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.