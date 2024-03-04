Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Increases Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 58.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Stock Performance

Chegg stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHGG

About Chegg

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.