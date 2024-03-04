Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $104,000 in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGTX. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,187,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,380,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.
TG Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of TGTX opened at $17.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 898.45 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $35.67.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
