Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $109,000 in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 4,522.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 350,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 342,983 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 940.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 313,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,995 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens raised Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 625.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aaron’s Profile

(Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.