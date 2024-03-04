Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $114,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,745 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 244.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SWN. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

