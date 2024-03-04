Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $122,000 in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMBC opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

