Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $141,000 in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $9.92 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.38.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Stories

