Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $179,000 in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,121,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 121,199 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 503,780 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,715.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,715.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nick L. Swyka sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $77,026.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,431 shares of company stock worth $330,746. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

WTTR stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

