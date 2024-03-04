Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $180,000 in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI opened at $16.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.66.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

