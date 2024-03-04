Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $207,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 505 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $589.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $590.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $516.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.30.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

