Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $90,000 in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,468,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 222,726 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,394,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 210,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 79,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,603,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,971,000 after purchasing an additional 142,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LXP opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.