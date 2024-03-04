Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $93,000 in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 65,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 142,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 0.2 %

WWW opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

