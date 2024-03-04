Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 105.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 24.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 45.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $6.71 on Monday. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.

MBIA Announces Dividend

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of ($31.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 12,000 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $75,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

