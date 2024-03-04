Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Emergent BioSolutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.32). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 72.06% and a negative return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.34 million. Research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.