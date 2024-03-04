Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $153,000 Investment in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCMD. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $33,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,765 shares in the company, valued at $795,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $33,285.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,765 shares in the company, valued at $795,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $98,638.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,410.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,520 shares of company stock worth $268,820. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

TCMD stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $362.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.18. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $26.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

