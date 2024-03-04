Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $180,000 Investment in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,015,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 383.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 101,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth $4,070,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.03.

Redwood Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

RWT stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.