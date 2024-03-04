Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Tennant by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 22.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,028,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tennant by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CL King began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $110.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30. Tennant has a 52 week low of $63.30 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. Tennant had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $1,624,531.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,558.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $1,624,531.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,558.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $267,602.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

